Oh well… by vera365
Photo 2257

Oh well…

No pictures that day apart from the parking meter to remember the number. So, it will have to do.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Vera

ace
@vera365
Another try after a couple of completed years and then a couple of years off. Hi to everyone I knew before!
