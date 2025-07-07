Previous
70 toppings by vera365
Photo 2273

70 toppings

A local ice-cream shop offers over 70 toppings to the delight of all kids. The cup is never big enough.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Vera

@vera365
Another try after a couple of completed years and then a couple of years off. Hi to everyone I knew before!
