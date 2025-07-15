Sign up
Photo 2280
Just in case you are lost. A reminder.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
2
2
Vera
@vera365
Another try after a couple of completed years and then a couple of years off. Hi to everyone I knew before!
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th July 2025 4:52pm
bkb in the city
Great artwork
July 16th, 2025
gloria jones
Great find and capture
July 16th, 2025
