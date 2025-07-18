Previous
Well, hello! by vera365
Well, hello!

18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Vera

ace
@vera365
Another try after a couple of completed years and then a couple of years off. Hi to everyone I knew before!
April ace
Wow! Already?
July 18th, 2025  
