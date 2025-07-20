Previous
Minimal by vera365
Photo 2285

Minimal

20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Vera

ace
@vera365
Another try after a couple of completed years and then a couple of years off. Hi to everyone I knew before!
626% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great portrait, cute face!
July 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact