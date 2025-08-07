Sign up
Hiking the Pictured Rocks
Everything hurts now but it was great.
7th August 2025
Vera
ace
@vera365
Another try after a couple of completed years and then a couple of years off. Hi to everyone I knew before!
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th August 2025 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
amyK
ace
Pure Michigan :)
August 8th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Terrific capture
August 8th, 2025
