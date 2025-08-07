Previous
Hiking the Pictured Rocks by vera365
Hiking the Pictured Rocks

Everything hurts now but it was great.
Vera

ace
@vera365
Another try after a couple of completed years and then a couple of years off. Hi to everyone I knew before!
amyK ace
Pure Michigan :)
August 8th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Terrific capture
August 8th, 2025  
