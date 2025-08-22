Previous
Off the bush by vera365
Off the bush

Squirrels discovered the tomatoes, so I had to pick all read ones off the branches.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Vera

Another try after a couple of completed years and then a couple of years off. Hi to everyone I knew before!
J A Byrdlip ace
Good lookin' tomatoes. A couple look to be suffering from too much water too fast. Last weeks rainfall dropped 1.5in over two days and we had to hussle to pick the ripe ones before they split.
August 22nd, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A nice harvest though
August 22nd, 2025  
