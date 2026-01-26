Previous
Winter attire by vera365
Photo 2358

Winter attire

26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Vera

ace
@vera365
Another try after a couple of completed years and then a couple of years off. Hi to everyone I knew before!
646% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow I would have thought snow is colder than that - I couldn't walk about in frost like that
January 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact