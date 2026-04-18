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Free art by vera365
Photo 2367

Free art

Went to a art school campus for an open house event but the most impressive thing was that wall outside with random nature-made patterns
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Vera

ace
@vera365
Another try after a couple of completed years and then a couple of years off. Hi to everyone I knew before!
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