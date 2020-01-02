Previous
Next
IMG_20200102_180428080 by verdema
2 / 365

IMG_20200102_180428080

Grace drove herself to basketball practice for the first time and then made homemade dough for pizza night. Waiting for Mom and Audrey to get home. Dylan went back to school from Xmas break.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Michael Verde

@verdema
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise