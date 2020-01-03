Previous
IMG_20200103_191316299 by verdema
3 / 365

IMG_20200103_191316299

Dylan, Audrey, and Dad out at Five Guys in Portsmouth, NH after St. Mary Academy vs. St. Patrick's basketball game. Mom and Grace out at Manchester, NH meeting up with Shelly Cote.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Michael Verde

@verdema
