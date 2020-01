Poinsettia's abound

On this Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, we brought home many Poinsettia's from the church to close out the Christmas season. Today Dylan step in to fill-in for altar serving. By the time of the Liturgy of the Eucharist, he was feeling ill. Dad help escort him off from near the altar to get his strength. Dad stepped in to finish out serving the Mass for him. God is good all the time. All the time God is good!