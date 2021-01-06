Previous
A day of reflection by veriloquent
6 / 365

A day of reflection

The events of today in our country was a sad day for the Democracy so many have given so much for. Feeling troubled.
6th January 2021

Roy Brown

@veriloquent
Hello! my name is Roy, and I live in St. Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in the United States, est. Sept. 8, 1565.
