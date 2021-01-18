Previous
Dr Martin Luther King Jr Day by veriloquent
18 / 365

Dr Martin Luther King Jr Day

Dr King was here in St Augustine when the Civil Rights Act was signed. "THEIR COURAGE AND HEROISM CHANGED AMERICA AND INSPIRED THE WORLD."
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

