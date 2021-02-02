Previous
Slave cabin
Slave cabin

This is the last surviving slave cabin in town from the Buena Esperanza (good hope) orange plantation. The line on the right side shows its original size. When it was converted into a garage, it was extended so a car could fit inside.
Roy Brown

@veriloquent
Hello! my name is Roy, and I live in St. Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in the United States, est. Sept. 8, 1565.
