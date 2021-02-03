Previous
St Augustine Inlet by veriloquent
St Augustine Inlet

Today I flew around for over an hour and out a mile and a half (2.4km) hoping to spot dolphins. Didn't see any this time but I'll keep trying. Still an enjoyable afternoon.
Roy Brown

@veriloquent
Hello! my name is Roy, and I live in St. Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in the United States, est. Sept. 8, 1565.
