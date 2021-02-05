Previous
Next
The senoritas by veriloquent
36 / 365

The senoritas

Out walking the dog, I noticed someone had adorned this sculpture. I used a fill in flash here.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Roy Brown

@veriloquent
Hello! my name is Roy, and I live in St. Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in the United States, est. Sept. 8, 1565.
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise