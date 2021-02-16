Previous
Right Whales by veriloquent
Right Whales

Hunted nearly to extinction, there are less than 400 in the world today. These were about 500 yards offshore. I cropped this image because I wanted to stay far above them as possible to not disturb them.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Roy Brown

@veriloquent
Hello! my name is Roy, and I live in St. Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in the United States, est. Sept. 8, 1565.
