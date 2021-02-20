Previous
Carrie Johnson Way by veriloquent
Carrie Johnson Way

Miss Carrie spread love and joy all around our city on her tricycle. Everyone loved her. She passed away in 2018. Today a street was renamed in her honor. She'll be remembered. https://www.firstcoastnews.com/embeds/video/77-8345233/iframe?jwsource=cl
Roy Brown

@veriloquent
Hello! my name is Roy, and I live in St. Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in the United States, est. Sept. 8, 1565.
