51 / 365
Carrie Johnson Way
Miss Carrie spread love and joy all around our city on her tricycle. Everyone loved her. She passed away in 2018. Today a street was renamed in her honor. She'll be remembered.
https://www.firstcoastnews.com/embeds/video/77-8345233/iframe?jwsource=cl
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
0
0
Roy Brown
@veriloquent
Hello! my name is Roy, and I live in St. Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in the United States, est. Sept. 8, 1565.
51
photos
3
followers
5
following
13% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
20th February 2021 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
