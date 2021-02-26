Previous
Peace Arch, Blaine, WA by veriloquent
57 / 365

Peace Arch, Blaine, WA


Peace Arch Park is closed on the Canadian side. I never dreamt I would ever see that border closed. But I never imagined living through a pandemic.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Roy Brown

@veriloquent
Hello! my name is Roy, and I live in St. Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in the United States, est. Sept. 8, 1565.
Photo Details

