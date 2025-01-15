Previous
Stick a fork in it! by veriloquent
14 / 365

Stick a fork in it!

Turn out the lights, the party's over.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Roy Brown

ace
@veriloquent
Hello! my name is Roy, and I live in St. Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in the United States, est. Sept. 8, 1565.
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact