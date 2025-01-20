Previous
Dr Martin Luther King Jr Day by veriloquent
Dr Martin Luther King Jr Day

St Augustine played a major role in the struggle for civil rights.
https://www.aclufl.org/en/news/mlks-last-march-civil-rights-act-1964-60-years-later
Roy Brown

@veriloquent
Hello! my name is Roy, and I live in St. Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in the United States, est. Sept. 8, 1565.
