Villa Zorayda c.1883 by veriloquent
Villa Zorayda c.1883

The first poured concrete structure in Florida.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Roy Brown

@veriloquent
Hello! my name is Roy, and I live in St. Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in the United States, est. Sept. 8, 1565.
