Previous
Next
Attempt #2 by vermonter
13 / 365

Attempt #2

This is my 2nd attempt ever at making sourdough bread. Now to find out what it tastes like...
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

JLH

@vermonter
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise