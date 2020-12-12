Previous
Next
Buche de Noel / Yule Log by veronicabolinger
343 / 365

Buche de Noel / Yule Log

We try this every year but this year's is my favorite, the meringue mushrooms were a new addition and they came out better than I imagined
12th December 2020 12th Dec 20

Veronica

@veronicabolinger
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise