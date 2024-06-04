Sign up
Green Succulent Rose Against Blue Pot
Day 2 - Green Succulent Rose Against Blue Pot
I was sitting with my photography teacher and noticed this perfect little succulent on the counter with just a little bit of sunlight catching it.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Veronica
@veronicalevchenko
Hello, I am newbie here but I have always been interested in photography and have typically used my smartphone to take photos. Over the years...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
3rd June 2024 7:01pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
green
,
blue
,
pot
,
rose
,
succulent
