Previous
3 / 365
Salmon Colored Geranium in Sunlight
Day 3 - Salmon Colored Geranium in Sunlight
As I was sitting in my yard, I noticed a single salmon colored geranium blossom. I'm not a huge fan of how geranium's smell but this little blossom caught my eye in just the perfect sunlight.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Veronica
@veronicalevchenko
Hello, I am newbie here but I have always been interested in photography and have typically used my smartphone to take photos. Over the years...
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
5th June 2024 4:37pm
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
sunlight
salmon
geranium
