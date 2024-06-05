Previous
Salmon Colored Geranium in Sunlight by veronicalevchenko
Salmon Colored Geranium in Sunlight

Day 3 - Salmon Colored Geranium in Sunlight
As I was sitting in my yard, I noticed a single salmon colored geranium blossom. I'm not a huge fan of how geranium's smell but this little blossom caught my eye in just the perfect sunlight.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

