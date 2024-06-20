Previous
Kitty Portrait by veronicalevchenko
18 / 365

Kitty Portrait

Day 20 - Just a kitty portrait of Baikal
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hello, I am newbie here but I have always been interested in photography and have typically used my smartphone to take photos. Over the years...
Mark St Clair ace
Very nice close up
June 25th, 2024  
