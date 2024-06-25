Previous
Kitty Portrait - Leera by veronicalevchenko
23 / 365

Kitty Portrait - Leera

Day 23 - This is my kitty, Leera. She was sitting in the sunlight and I had to snap a few pics. For a very shy and skittish cat, she really likes to take pictures. I think the camera fascinates her lol
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hello, I am newbie here but I have always been interested in photography and have typically used my smartphone to take photos. Over the years...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise