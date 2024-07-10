Previous
Osprey on Nest by veronicalevchenko
38 / 365

Osprey on Nest

Day 37 - Osprey on Nest. We were fishing in the middle of a lake and there was this old tree sticking up where an osprey decided to make a nest on.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

