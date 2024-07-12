Previous
Pakkawood Spoon by veronicalevchenko
40 / 365

Pakkawood Spoon

Day 40 - This is my wooden Pakkawood spoon. It is my favorite spoon and I have used it for years everyday to make my cup of morning coffee or tea. In this particular picture I highlighted a tea called South Sea Magic Black Tea.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hello, I am newbie here but I have always been interested in photography and have typically used my smartphone to take photos. Over the years...
11% complete

Photo Details

