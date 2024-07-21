Previous
Blue Dragonfly Eating a Bug by veronicalevchenko
Blue Dragonfly Eating a Bug

Day 49 - Blue dragonfly eating a bug (probably a mosquito). I'm still trying to learn my camera and I didn't quite get the focus I wanted on the face and bug that the dragonfly is eating.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hello, I am newbie here but I have always been interested in photography and have typically used my smartphone to take photos. Over the years...
13% complete

