Lake Water & Rainbow Trout

Day 50 - We went trout fishing this past week. I thought this would be a perfect opportunity to try water photos. I used the 1/4000th extra challenge, and I thought this turned out pretty good. As my father-in-law was reeling in the trout, my husband was ready to catch the fish into the net. Unfortunately, this trout was extra fishy and fished his was out of the net. At least I captured a good shot of when he was caught and being reeled in.