Previous
Next
Saiga Staring into the Distance by veronicalevchenko
51 / 365

Saiga Staring into the Distance

Day 51 - Saiga Staring into the Distance. I thought this was a cool look because Saiga was looking into the distance; the sun was shining on his face and he has a fishing pole on his lap.
23rd July 2024 23rd Jul 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hello, I am newbie here but I have always been interested in photography and have typically used my smartphone to take photos. Over the years...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise