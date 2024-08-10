Previous
Vintage Peugeot 203 Classic Car by veronicalevchenko
Vintage Peugeot 203 Classic Car

Day 69 - Vintage Peugeot 203 Classic Car
Some history - this was a small family car which was produced by the French car manufacturer Puegeot between 1948 and 1960. The 203 was Peugeot's first model after WWII.
