Previous
82 / 365
Sunlit Orchard Jewels
Day 81 - Sunlit Orchard Jewels
In sunlight's warm, embracing glow,
A cluster of red apples shows,
Like polished gems, they brightly gleam,
Their crisp skins promise sweet, fresh dreams.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
1
1
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hello, I am newbie here but I have always been interested in photography and have typically used my smartphone to take photos. Over the years...
82
photos
10
followers
10
following
View this month »
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
24th August 2024 11:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Gorgeous frame-filler!
August 29th, 2024
