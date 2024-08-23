Previous
Sunlit Orchard Jewels by veronicalevchenko
Sunlit Orchard Jewels

Day 81 - Sunlit Orchard Jewels

In sunlight's warm, embracing glow,
A cluster of red apples shows,
Like polished gems, they brightly gleam,
Their crisp skins promise sweet, fresh dreams.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hello, I am newbie here but I have always been interested in photography and have typically used my smartphone to take photos. Over the years...
Barb ace
Gorgeous frame-filler!
August 29th, 2024  
