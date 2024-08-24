Previous
Starlight in the Pines by veronicalevchenko
83 / 365

Starlight in the Pines

Day 83 - Starlight in the Pines

A gleaming copper star with five points perches among the dense, blue-green needles of a blue spruce pine, creating a striking contrast between its smooth, reflective surface and the organic texture of the branches. The scene subtly follows the "rule of odds," with the star as the focal point. The warm light of an afternoon sunset enhances the star's copper hue, while the tree's needles cradle it gently, blending the man-made and natural elements. The play of light adds depth, drawing the viewer's eye to the star's symmetrical design amid the serene background of the blue spruce pine.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hello, I am newbie here but I have always been interested in photography and have typically used my smartphone to take photos. Over the years...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise