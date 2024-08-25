Previous
Whispers of the Ash by veronicalevchenko
Whispers of the Ash

Day 84 - Whispers of the Ash

The Ash tree's leaves emerge from deep shadows, their veins illuminated by stark light. This black-and-white image captures the tree's mysterious beauty, as if it holds quiet secrets in the interplay of light and darkness.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hello, I am newbie here but I have always been interested in photography and have typically used my smartphone to take photos. Over the years...
