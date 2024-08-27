Previous
Silent Feast by veronicalevchenko
86 / 365

Silent Feast

Day 86 - Silent Feast

A squirrel pauses mid-meal, its fur sharply detailed against a blurred background, capturing a quiet, reflective moment in nature.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hello, I am newbie here but I have always been interested in photography and have typically used my smartphone to take photos. Over the years...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise