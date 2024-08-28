Previous
Verdant Sentinel on Watch by veronicalevchenko
Verdant Sentinel on Watch

Day 87 - Verdant Sentinel on Watch

A vivid green stink bug, Chinavia hilaris, crawls along a weathered surface, its shield-like body glistening with golden-edged armor. Its antennae reach forward, revealing the beauty and complexity of this often overlooked insect.
28th August 2024

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great capture
September 4th, 2024  
