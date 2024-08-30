Previous
Patterns of Light and Shadow by veronicalevchenko
89 / 365

Patterns of Light and Shadow

Day 89 - Patterns of Light and Shadow

Light casts dynamic shadows through vertical beams on a textured wall, creating a striking geometric pattern. The contrast of light and dark shapes adds depth and movement to this otherwise simple architectural design.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Photo Details

