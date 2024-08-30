Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
89 / 365
Patterns of Light and Shadow
Day 89 - Patterns of Light and Shadow
Light casts dynamic shadows through vertical beams on a textured wall, creating a striking geometric pattern. The contrast of light and dark shapes adds depth and movement to this otherwise simple architectural design.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hello everyone! I’m thrilled to finally dive into the world of photography! For years, I’ve used my smartphone to capture moments, and people often told me...
91
photos
10
followers
13
following
24% complete
View this month »
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
1st September 2024 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close