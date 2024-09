Sparrow Committee Meeting on the Fence

Day 93 - Sparrow Committee Meeting on the Fence



A group of seven house sparrows perch on a weathered white fence, looking like they're deep in discussion. Their nest, hidden in the cypress tree to the right, is likely the topic of conversation as they gather hay from the next-door neighbor’s yard for renovations. Some sparrows are preening, others seem lost in thought, and one looks ready to file a complaint about the quality of the hay. This amusing scene captures a moment of teamwork with a touch of sparrow humor.