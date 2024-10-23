Sign up
143 / 365
Green Spiral Harmony
Day 143 - Green Spiral Harmony
A close-up of a Callisia fragrans, or Inch Plant, featuring vibrant green leaves in an intricate spiral. Water droplets add freshness, while the light accentuates the leaf textures, creating depth and tranquility.
23rd October 2024
23rd Oct 24
0
0
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
145
photos
12
followers
14
following
39% complete
View this month »
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
23rd October 2024 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
