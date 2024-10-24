Sign up
Previous
Next
144 / 365
Frost-Kissed Comfort
Day 144 - Frost-Kissed Comfort
My lounge chair delicately dusted with morning frost, capturing the crisp beauty of a chilly dawn. The frost crystals highlight the texture of the chair, offering a serene glimpse into the quiet, refreshing start of the day.
24th October 2024
24th Oct 24
0
0
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
145
photos
12
followers
14
following
39% complete
View this month »
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
24th October 2024 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
