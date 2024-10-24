Previous
Frost-Kissed Comfort by veronicalevchenko
144 / 365

Frost-Kissed Comfort

Day 144 - Frost-Kissed Comfort

My lounge chair delicately dusted with morning frost, capturing the crisp beauty of a chilly dawn. The frost crystals highlight the texture of the chair, offering a serene glimpse into the quiet, refreshing start of the day.
24th October 2024

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

