Autumn's Color Transition by veronicalevchenko
Autumn's Color Transition

Day 145 - Autumn's Color Transition

A striking display of red, yellow, and green leaves against a clear blue sky, capturing the vibrant colors and textures of fall’s transformation.
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
39% complete

