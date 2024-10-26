Previous
Golden Hour Guardian by veronicalevchenko
Golden Hour Guardian

Day 146 - Golden Hour Guardian

Loki, a stunning horse, stands serenely in the warm glow of the setting sun. I had the pleasure of photographing him as the golden light illuminated his powerful silhouette, capturing a peaceful moment in nature.
