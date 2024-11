Loki’s Sunset Gaze

Loki, a gentle horse, gazes calmly into the lens as the sun sets behind him, casting a warm glow over the autumn landscape. I had the pleasure of capturing this close-up, where the soft light highlights his expressive face and tousled mane, reflecting the serene beauty of nature and Loki's peaceful presence.