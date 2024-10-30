Previous
Into the Eyes of Baikal by veronicalevchenko
Into the Eyes of Baikal

Day 150 - Into the Eyes of Baikal

Baikal's deep, dark pupils seem to hold a world of wonder in this close-up shot. The monochrome effect highlights his unique markings and intensifies his thoughtful, curious expression.
30th October 2024

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I'm beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I've used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details

Barb ace
Absolutely love this!
November 14th, 2024  
