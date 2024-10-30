Sign up
150 / 365
Into the Eyes of Baikal
Day 150 - Into the Eyes of Baikal
Baikal’s deep, dark pupils seem to hold a world of wonder in this close-up shot. The monochrome effect highlights his unique markings and intensifies his thoughtful, curious expression.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
1
1
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Barb
ace
Absolutely love this!
November 14th, 2024
