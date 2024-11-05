Previous
Next
Stacked for the Season by veronicalevchenko
156 / 365

Stacked for the Season

Day 156 - Stacked for the Season

A neatly arranged stack of firewood rests in the yard, framed by rustic braces and surrounded by natural elements. The black-and-white composition highlights the texture and grain of the wood, evoking the simplicity and preparation of rural life.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact