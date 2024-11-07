Sign up
158 / 365
Golden Glow by the Shore
Day 158 - Golden Glow by the Shore
Sunlight filters through vibrant golden leaves of a lakeside tree, casting a warm glow over the serene landscape. The sparkling water and soft clouds create a peaceful backdrop, perfectly complementing the autumnal beauty of the scene.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
159
photos
11
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
7th November 2024 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
